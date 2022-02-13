Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

