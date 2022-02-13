Oikos (OKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $552,013.23

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Oikos has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $552,013.23 and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.04 or 0.06799425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 1.00055373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

