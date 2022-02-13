Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

