Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “
Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
