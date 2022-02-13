Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 28th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
OLY stock opened at C$51.00 on Friday. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$40.50 and a 1-year high of C$54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.41.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.