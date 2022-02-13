Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $77.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

