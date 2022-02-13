On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52. ON has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

