Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.10% of Oncorus worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $2.71 on Friday. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

