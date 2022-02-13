Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. Barclays decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

