Oppenheimer Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.17 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.