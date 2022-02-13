Oppenheimer Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $497.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $497.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 41,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.