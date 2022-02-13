Oppenheimer Trims Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price to $95.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

