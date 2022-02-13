Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

ORTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 562,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,190. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

