Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Short Interest Update

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ORBN remained flat at $$44.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392. Oregon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

