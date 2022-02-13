O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $9.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $9.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $670.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $428.79 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

