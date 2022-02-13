O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $815.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $815.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

ORLY stock opened at $668.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $670.86 and its 200-day moving average is $636.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $428.79 and a 1 year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,657,000 after acquiring an additional 154,457 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

