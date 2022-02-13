Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

