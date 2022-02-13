Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Short Interest Update

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 169.3% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ORRAF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Orora has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.