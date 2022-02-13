Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

