Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Osiris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

