Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Otis Worldwide worth $156,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

