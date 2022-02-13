Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 423413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 3.60.
About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
