Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $358.46

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.46 ($4.85) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.72). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.80), with a volume of 112,470 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

