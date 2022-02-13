Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $582.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,352,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $17.60 on Thursday, hitting $510.15. 1,173,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.