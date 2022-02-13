Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.52. 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 103,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,966 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

