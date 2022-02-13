Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at WBB Securities

WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

PRTK stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $61,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

