Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.