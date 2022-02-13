PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $606,000.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $52.15 million and approximately $606,000.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00301671 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005932 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $517.53 or 0.01214960 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002960 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

