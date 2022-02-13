PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $49.87 million and $672,160.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00286867 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $507.46 or 0.01211609 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.