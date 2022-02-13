PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $49,942.56 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $49,942.56 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.