PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $60.53

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $58.02. PDC Energy shares last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 43,293 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.61 and a beta of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $283,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,410. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,121,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

