PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

