Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BTU traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,592,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,795. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTU. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 78,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 304.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.