PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $68.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

