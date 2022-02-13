PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $236,000 Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 510,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,355,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

GOAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

