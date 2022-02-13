Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Shares of 14,383 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $4.70 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

