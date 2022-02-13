Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 5,500 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

