Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after buying an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

