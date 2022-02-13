Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $535.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

