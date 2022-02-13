Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth about $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter worth about $86,960,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ironSource by 350.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after buying an additional 7,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $6.74 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

