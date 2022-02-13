Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.59. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

