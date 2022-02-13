Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 350,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

