Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.11.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,624 shares of company stock valued at $737,227 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,694,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $116,826,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.