Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $108.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

