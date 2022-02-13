Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Update

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $336,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

