Phore Price Tops $0.0428 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,006.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.05 or 0.00477220 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,204,681 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.