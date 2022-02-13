Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.71.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,382,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $60.00 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

