Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $298.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00245507 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,920,612 coins and its circulating supply is 434,660,176 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

