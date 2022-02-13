Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 28.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,580,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,316,000 after buying an additional 2,530,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.