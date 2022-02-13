Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Up 6.6%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.23. 371,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,934,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

