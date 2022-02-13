Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after buying an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 2,304,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after buying an additional 1,807,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 1,768,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

